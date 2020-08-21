It is an organization`s culture that provides the biggest challenge and at the same time, the biggest lever to form an agile organization.



So how can we grasp the concept of organizational culture in an actionable way? What is the essence of an agile culture? What are the elements? How is this culture formed and developed? Where are the levers and pitfalls? What does work hands-on?



Puckett`s book delivers answers to those questions and explains how organizational culture can be created and formed. Insights from organizational psychology are translates into practical advice. Based on analysis of agile organizations and those in transition, the agile culture code is decoded. The core elements of agile organizational cultures are defined and elaborated. The book is filled with field-proven culture hacks, tips, tools and methods, and illustrated with many examples.



Puckett provides a new perspective on organizational culture. For it is in our hands to shape the culture: As individual, as team, as leader. We are organizational culture.



This atlas invites to experiment and create, and shows how organizations can master the agile transformation.



“An extremely useful tool for anyone struggling to navigate the tricky world of cultural change in organizations.” Michael Wade, Professor at IMD, Director of the Global Center for Digital Business Transformation



“This book uncovers what is needed to build agility and provides very valuable guidance.” Audrey Clegg, Group Talent Director at Coca-Cola HBC