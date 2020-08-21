Unsere Seite nutzt nur unbedingt erforderliche Cookies,
Gebhard Borck
Gebhard Borck ist der Transformations-Katalysator. Mit seinen aus der Praxis erprobten Denkwerkzeugen löst er konkrete, drängende Probleme. Und Borck ist mehr als ein Berater: Anstatt Luftschlösser zu bauen, deckt er auf, spricht Tacheles. Er ist Speaker, Bestsellerautor, Sparringpartner und gilt als Erfinder echter Fairness in der Wirtschaft.
» mehr
Stefanie Puckett ist Diplom-Psychologin mit langjähriger internationaler Erfahrung in den Bereichen Unternehmensberatung, Assessment und Talent Management. » mehr
Dr. Andreas F. Philipp begleitet seit 25 Jahren Menschen und Organisationen in Veränderungsprozessen. Eine ganzheitlich-menschengerechte Gestaltung der digitalen Transformation sieht er als die zurzeit größte gesellschaftliche Herausforderung an. » mehr
David Christ David Christ war in der außeruniversitären Forschung und wissenschaftlichen Politik- und Managementberatung tätig. Seit 2018 arbeitet er an seiner stiftungsgeförderten Dissertation zum „Doktor der Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaften“. » mehr
Versand
Bei Warensendungen (Druckerzeugnisse) mit einem Bestellwert unter 19,00 € (Bücher, CDs, DVD) berechnen wir innerhalb Deutschlands 3,60 € Versandkostenpauschale. E-Books werden immer versandkostenfrei ausgeliefert!
Versandkosten für alle Warensendungen in andere Länder der Europäischen Union und der Schweiz:
It is an organization`s culture that provides the biggest challenge and at the same time, the biggest lever to form an agile organization.
So how can we grasp the concept of organizational culture in an actionable way? What is the essence of an agile culture? What are the elements? How is this culture formed and developed? Where are the levers and pitfalls? What does work hands-on?
Puckett`s book delivers answers to those questions and explains how organizational culture can be created and formed. Insights from organizational psychology are translates into practical advice. Based on analysis of agile organizations and those in transition, the agile culture code is decoded. The core elements of agile organizational cultures are defined and elaborated. The book is filled with field-proven culture hacks, tips, tools and methods, and illustrated with many examples.
Puckett provides a new perspective on organizational culture. For it is in our hands to shape the culture: As individual, as team, as leader. We are organizational culture.
This atlas invites to experiment and create, and shows how organizations can master the agile transformation.
“An extremely useful tool for anyone struggling to navigate the tricky world of cultural change in organizations.” Michael Wade, Professor at IMD, Director of the Global Center for Digital Business Transformation
“This book uncovers what is needed to build agility and provides very valuable guidance.” Audrey Clegg, Group Talent Director at Coca-Cola HBC
Dr. Stefanie Puckett is a psychologist with research background who worked and lived globally. She worked for several consulting companies, and in management position and global roles for a Fortune 500 company and owned her own business. She worked with more than 500 leaders, conducted several hundred international Workshops, Seminars, Coaching and Consulting Projects. She is convinced that change starts with the person. As consultant and executive coach, she uses scientific based hypotheses to get to the bottom of challenges. » www.agilethroughculture.com