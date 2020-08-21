Werden Sie VIP

THE AGILE CULTURE CODE

A guide to organizational agility

Dr. Stefanie Puckett

Buch  34,95 €
ISBN : 9783869805252
PDF-EBook  29,95 €
ISBN : 9783869805269
1. Auflage 2020
246 Seiten
 ISBN: 9783869805252
Artikel-Nr.: 1098

It is an organization`s culture that provides the biggest challenge and at the same time, the biggest lever to form an agile organization.

So how can we grasp the concept of organizational culture in an actionable way? What is the essence of an agile culture? What are the elements? How is this culture formed and developed? Where are the levers and pitfalls? What does work hands-on?

Puckett`s book delivers answers to those questions and explains how organizational culture can be created and formed. Insights from organizational psychology are translates into practical advice. Based on analysis of agile organizations and those in transition, the agile culture code is decoded.  The core elements of agile organizational cultures are defined and elaborated. The book is filled with field-proven culture hacks, tips, tools and methods, and illustrated with many examples.

Puckett provides a new perspective on organizational culture. For it is in our hands to shape the culture: As individual, as team, as leader. We are organizational culture.

This atlas invites to experiment and create, and shows how organizations can master the agile transformation.

“An extremely useful tool for anyone struggling to navigate the tricky world of cultural change in organizations.” Michael Wade, Professor at IMD, Director of the Global Center for Digital Business Transformation

 “This book uncovers what is needed to build agility and provides very valuable guidance.” Audrey Clegg, Group Talent Director at Coca-Cola HBC

Über den Autor

Dr. Stefanie Puckett is a psychologist with research background who worked and lived globally. She worked for several consulting companies, and in management position and global roles for a Fortune 500 company and owned her own business. She worked with more than 500 leaders, conducted several hundred international Workshops, Seminars, Coaching and Consulting Projects. She is convinced that change starts with the person. As consultant and executive coach, she uses scientific based hypotheses to get to the bottom of challenges. » www.agilethroughculture.com

