Unsere Seite nutzt nur unbedingt erforderliche Cookies,
damit Sie unsere Webseite wie vorgesehen nutzen können.
Cookies, die der Zustimmung des Nutzers bedürfen, verwenden wir nicht.
» Mehr Infos
Schließen Sie sich 26.000+ Menschen an und abonnieren Sie den gratis BusinessVillage-Newsletter. Gehören Sie zu den Ersten die es erfahren: Exklusive Inhalte. Neue Bücher. Gratis Angebote. Einladungen ...
Nick Stanforth
gilt als OKR-Pionier in Europa und hat zahlreiche internationale und zum Teil sehr namhafte Unternehmen bei der Einführung begleitet.
» mehr
Nick Stanforth gilt als OKR-Pionier in Europa und hat zahlreiche internationale und zum Teil sehr namhafte Unternehmen bei der Einführung begleitet. » mehr
Tanja Rosenbaum Tanja Rosenbaum kombiniert Heilpraxis und Coaching auf einzigartige Weise. Mit ihrem Ansatz unterstützt sie Patienten nachhaltig in der Gesundheits- und Persönlichkeitsentwicklung. » mehr
Sebastian Callies Sebastian Callies berät einige der größten Unternehmen der Welt – vom Silicon Valley bis Göteborg, von Bangalore bis Bielefeld. Sein Thema ist Markenführung im digitalen Zeitalter » mehr
Jens-Otto Lange Der Designfacilitator Jens Otto Lange coacht und moderiert seit über 20 Jahren kreative Konzeptfindungsprozesse interdisziplinärer Teams. Seine Maxime ist: Agilität ist Selbstorganisation - Selbstorganisation ist Agilität. » mehr
» Alle Autoren von A-Z
Versand
Bei Warensendungen (Druckerzeugnisse) mit einem Bestellwert unter 19,00 € (Bücher, CDs, DVD) berechnen wir innerhalb Deutschlands 3,60 € Versandkostenpauschale. E-Books werden immer versandkostenfrei ausgeliefert!
Versandkosten für alle Warensendungen in andere Länder der Europäischen Union und der Schweiz:
Kunden haben auch gekauft
OKR, aka Objectives and Key results, makes the difference between setting strategic goals and actually achieving them. Entire teams focus on those few important things, which truly make a difference, bringing purpose, agility and transparency to the work they do. In three-month sprints, companies take quantum leaps and innovative pivots, whilst their teams establish a learning culture, constantly questioning how to not if they can overdeliver on the next audacious targets.
The power of OKR is truly impressive, but how should a team practically decide which priorities to ignore for three months? How does a leader let go a little without letting go too much? How do teams deal with the challenge of de-prioritizing their own dreams in order to support their colleagues and how do individuals learn to collaborate and deliver 10x more without sacrificing their personal wellbeing in the process?
Whilst the OKR methodology is simple to describe and easy to understand, experienced OKR practitioners know that the mindset behind this methodology is the true key to a successful implementation and return on energy invested.
As one of Europe’s first ever OKR consultants, our author Nick Stanforth shares his ground-breaking approach to a swift, successful and enjoyable OKR implementation for the first time. He shares valuable insights, gathered whilst training hundreds of OKR practitioners in the most diverse markets and coaching them throughout their transformation journey.
Regardless whether you are new to OKR or have been working with the methodology for years; whether you are a manager, team mate, agile PO or even an OKR trainer yourself, Nick goes beyond the standard theory of OKR and shares real-life examples of how his international client-base made OKR their own, repeatedly delivering audacious results and solving age-old puzzles in astonishingly short timeframes.
Nick Stanforth is on a mission to rid the workplace of boredom and depression. As the founder of Progress Factors, he was one of the earliest adopters of Objectives and Key Results in Europe and helps large international companies implement the OKR methodology and establish the OKR mindset required for it to prosper. Having studied Laser Physics, he began his career in automotive project management before running a company for 8 years and managing their own strategic transition. He and his team work globally with the ultimate goal of helping people to love their job by helping them to reconnect with the purpose of their work and deliver above and beyond their own expectations. » https://progressfactors.com